'The Batman': Colin Farrell in Talks to Play The Penguin

Danny DeVito previously played The Penguin in Tim Burton's 1992 film, Batman Returns, while Burgess Meredith portrayed him in the 1960s Batman TV series and Robin Lord Taylor played a younger version of the character on Fox's Gotham.

The Penguin, also known as Oswald Cobblepot, first debuted in the comics in 1941's Detective Comics No. 58 and was created by writer Bill Finger and artist Gil Kane. He is known as a master manipulator and his penguin-like physique and waddle. While he favors using henchmen to do his bidding, when confronted one-on-one he's known for using his umbrella as a weapon.

Farrell, who is repped by CAA, recently starred in Disney's Dumbo, and has Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen out in January.

Warner Bros. is set to open The Batman on June 25, 2021.