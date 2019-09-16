'Batman Day' to Shine With Global Bat-Signal Event

"The Bat-Signal is easily one of the most recognizable images among all superhero iconography and this is going to be a remarkable sight as we transcend borders, languages and cultures to bring us all together with this single experience," President of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences Pam Lifford said in a statement about the celebration. "We are proud to send up the Bat-Signal on Batman Day because it is an important beacon of inspiration that makes us all believe that it’s possible to take hardship and turn it into something good. Batman Day is a global celebration for all the fans."

Fans will be able to follow the Bat-Signal around the world via a special Batman Bat-Tracker, launched today and available via Batman80.com. That site also has details of locations of each of the Bat-Signal illuminations, as well as other activities taking place on Batman Day, including a signing and discussion with creators Scott Snyder, Peter J. Tomasi, Brad Walker and James Tynion IV at Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City, moderated by DC publisher Dan DiDio, and a 5K night run in Los Angeles.

The international Bat-Signal event is just the latest way DC and Warner Bros. have marked the 80th anniversary of Batman, following San Diego Comic-Con’s Batman Experience and the release of 1.5 million bats at SXSW.