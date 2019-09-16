'Batman Day' to Shine With Global Bat-Signal Event
Sept. 21 marks this year’s Batman Day — the annual celebration of DC’s Dark Knight, launched by DC to commemorate his 75th anniversary in 2014 — and DC and Warner Bros. have an international plan to mark the 80th birthday of Bruce Wayne’s alter ego this year... as well as a special way to help fans keep track of where in the world the Batversary is taking place.
Starting in Melbourne, Australia, before crossing the globe throughout the day — with stops in Tokyo, Berlin, Paris, Barcelona, London, São Paulo, New York, Montreal and Mexico City before ending in Los Angeles — the Bat-Signal will light up the skies, being projected upon buildings in each location at 8 p.m. local time, turning each city, temporarily, into Gotham City in Batman’s honor.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
"The Bat-Signal is easily one of the most recognizable images among all superhero iconography and this is going to be a remarkable sight as we transcend borders, languages and cultures to bring us all together with this single experience," President of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences Pam Lifford said in a statement about the celebration. "We are proud to send up the Bat-Signal on Batman Day because it is an important beacon of inspiration that makes us all believe that it’s possible to take hardship and turn it into something good. Batman Day is a global celebration for all the fans."
Fans will be able to follow the Bat-Signal around the world via a special Batman Bat-Tracker, launched today and available via Batman80.com. That site also has details of locations of each of the Bat-Signal illuminations, as well as other activities taking place on Batman Day, including a signing and discussion with creators Scott Snyder, Peter J. Tomasi, Brad Walker and James Tynion IV at Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City, moderated by DC publisher Dan DiDio, and a 5K night run in Los Angeles.
The international Bat-Signal event is just the latest way DC and Warner Bros. have marked the 80th anniversary of Batman, following San Diego Comic-Con’s Batman Experience and the release of 1.5 million bats at SXSW.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Richard Newby
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Mia Galuppo
-
-