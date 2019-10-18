'The Batman' Enlists Composer Michael Giacchino

Reeves and Giacchino have worked together numerous times, beginning with Cloverfield, the 2008 found footage monster movie that launched Reeves' career as a director and for which Giacchino composed the end credits song. Giacchino has also worked with Reeves on Let Me In (2010), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017). Giacchino is no stranger to the superhero movie business, having composed scores for Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), The Incredibles (2004) and The Incredibles 2 (2018). He also has Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness coming up.

Robert Pattinson is starring in The Batman, and this week a flurry of castings saw Zoe Kravitz join as Catwoman and Paul Dano board as the villain the Riddler. Jeffrey Wright is also on the call sheet as Commissioner Gordon.

Danny Elfman previously tackled The Dark Knight musically with Tim Burton's Batman movies, as well as 2017's Justice League. Hans Zimmer scored Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, and worked with Junkie XL on Zack Snyder's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Warner Bros. is set to release The Batman on June 25, 2021.