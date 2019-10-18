HEAT VISION

'The Batman' Enlists Composer Michael Giacchino

by Aaron Couch
Filmmaker Matt Reeves shared the news at an event in London Friday.
Michael Giacchino   |   TARA ZIEMBA/AFP/Getty Images
Composer Michael Giacchino has said yes to The Batman. Filmmaker Matt Reeves surprised the crowd Friday at an event at London's Royal Albert Hall, where Giacchino and and fellow composer David Arnold were engaging in some friendly competition by comparing works they've done.

When Reeves took the stage, he got down on one knee in a mock proposal, asking Giacchinoto board his project, as captured in a video from an attendee, and reported by Empire journalist Chris Hewitt.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Reeves and Giacchino have worked together numerous times, beginning with Cloverfield, the 2008 found footage monster movie that launched Reeves' career as a director and for which Giacchino composed the end credits song. Giacchino has also worked with Reeves on Let Me In (2010), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017).  Giacchino is no stranger to the superhero movie business, having composed scores for Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), The Incredibles (2004) and The Incredibles 2 (2018). He also has Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness coming up.

Robert Pattinson is starring in The Batman, and this week a flurry of castings saw Zoe Kravitz join as Catwoman and Paul Dano board as the villain the Riddler. Jeffrey Wright is also on the call sheet as Commissioner Gordon.

Danny Elfman previously tackled The Dark Knight musically with Tim Burton's Batman movies, as well as 2017's Justice League.  Hans Zimmer scored Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, and worked with Junkie XL on Zack Snyder's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Warner Bros. is set to release The Batman on June 25, 2021.

