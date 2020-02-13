HEAT VISION

'The Batman' Offers First Glimpse at Robert Pattinson in Costume

by Aaron Couch
Filmmaker Matt Reeves has shared a camera test for the Warner Bros. film.
Robert Pattinson   |   Kimberly White/Getty Images
Filmmaker Matt Reeves has shared a camera test for the Warner Bros. film.

The first glimpse at Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight has arrived. Filmmaker Matt Reeves shared a camera test of Pattinson in costume for The Batman on Thurdsay afternoon. The test was filmed by The Batman cinematographer Greig Fraser and features music from the film's composer, Michael Giacchino.

Pattinson was officially cast in the role in May 2019, and the film has been filming since January in London. Pattinson stars as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the film from Reeves, who co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin.

Heat Vision breakdown

The cast for The Batman also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis isas Alfred. Peter Sarsgaard is also on the call sheet.

Warner Bros. is set to open The Batman on June 25, 2021.

The Batman - Camera Test from Matt Reeves on Vimeo.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Jake Johnson, Omar Sy Return for New 'Jurassic World' Movie
    by Borys Kit
  2. 'Batman: The Adventures Continue' Revives '90s Animated Series
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Phil Pirrello
  4. by Katherine Schaffstall
  5. by Trilby Beresford
LATEST NEWS
1.
Rufus Sewell to Play Elvis Presley's Father in Baz Luhrmann Biopic
by Mia Galuppo
2.
'The Batman' Offers First Glimpse at Robert Pattinson in Costume
by Aaron Couch
3.
Huey Lewis Still Plans to Entertain His Fans Despite Hearing Issues
by Scott Huver
4.
Gloria Steinem Movie 'The Glorias' Goes to LD Entertainment, Roadside Attractions
by Mia Galuppo
5.
How an Iranian-American Rom-Com is Celebrating "Different Ways Love Can Exist"
by Sharareh Drury