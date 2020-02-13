'The Batman' Offers First Glimpse at Robert Pattinson in Costume
The first glimpse at Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight has arrived. Filmmaker Matt Reeves shared a camera test of Pattinson in costume for The Batman on Thurdsay afternoon. The test was filmed by The Batman cinematographer Greig Fraser and features music from the film's composer, Michael Giacchino.
Pattinson was officially cast in the role in May 2019, and the film has been filming since January in London. Pattinson stars as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the film from Reeves, who co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin.
The cast for The Batman also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis isas Alfred. Peter Sarsgaard is also on the call sheet.
Warner Bros. is set to open The Batman on June 25, 2021.
The Batman - Camera Test from Matt Reeves on Vimeo.
