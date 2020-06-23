HEAT VISION

'Batman': The Joker's Makeup Design Was No Laughing Matter to Jack Nicholson

by Ryan Parker
The actor clashed with director Tim Burton over one aspect of the character's look.
Jack Nicholson as The Joker in 'Batman'.   |   Photofest
When Jack Nicholson signed on to play The Joker in 1989's Batman, he had no intention of playing a campy comic book villain. The Tim Burton-directed film turned 31 on Tuesday. 

In a behind-the-scenes featurette, it was revealed that Nicholson had final say over The Joker's makeup design — and he took it quite seriously. "We had a lot of talks," the actor said of meetings with Burton and the makeup team led by Nick Dudman. "Creatively, it was very specific."

Nicholson noted the character in the comics had an elongated chin, which he was interested in toying with as seen in some photos shared in the featurette. The actor also said he knew how he wanted the hair, which he clashed with Burton over. 

"When you look at the comics, his hair is not bright green. You also might see it as a lighting effect," Nicholson explained, saying he wanted the hair understated whereas Burton wanted it bright green or "Clarabelle" as Nicholson called it.

"You don't want that level of clowning," the actor said, adding he reassured the director, "Don't worry, I will try to be humorous, He is The Joker." Still, Nicholson said they tired Burton's idea. "And we did the test on the wig and immediately he saw it was too bright," Nicholson said. "Change the wig. Much less green area. Much less fright wig element." 

The actor also noted the makeup process was even more challenging due to an allergy he has, saying "One of the ironies of my life is I am allergic to spirit gum, the basic unit to movie makeup."

Watch the entire segment below. 

