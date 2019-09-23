'The Batman' Targets Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon (Exclusive)
There's going to be a new commissioner in Gotham City.
Westworld star Jeffrey Wright is in negotiations to play Commissioner Gordon, the classic ally to the Dark Knight, in Matt Reeves' The Batman. Robert Pattinson is headlining what is being planned as a grounded take on as the DC Comics crime-fighter. Casting is in early stages for a who's who of Batman's rogue gallery.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Jim Gordon, depending on what stage career-wise the character is portrayed, is the police commissioner or detective at the Gotham City Police Department and Batman's reluctant ally. In recent screen appearances, Gary Oldman played the role in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy while J.K. Simmons played the role in Zack Snyder's Justice League.
Reeves will be directing from his own script for the Warner Bros./DC feature, and will produce with his Planet of the Apes collaborator Dylan Clark.
The Batman is set for a June 25, 2021, release.
Wright has a busy fall ahead of him with the release of Steven Soderbergh's financial drama The Laundromat and Warners' adaptation of The Goldfinch. He is set for the next James Bond film, No Times to Die, and Wes Anderson's next outing, The French Dispatch.
He is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
- Mia Galuppo
- mia.galuppo@thr.com
- @miagaluppo
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Patrick Shanley