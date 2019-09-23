'The Batman': Jonah Hill in Early Talks for Villain Role

The project is being described as having a grounded take on the Caped Crusader and will feature many of Batman’s villains.

The talks with Hill are at an early and sensitive stage, not because of dealmaking but because the two sides can’t decide which character Hill will play, according to sources. The Penguin and the Riddler are the two characters that are in the conversation.

It is unclear if the two sides will be able to find common ground, say sources.

Hill, over the last several years, has become very choosy about the projects he tackles. The actor has transitioned from a comedy sidekick to a two-time Oscar nominee who has worked with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio and who works with notable directors. His last major movie include Todd Phillips' War Dogs and Gus Van Sant’s Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far On Foot. He also starred with Emma Stone in Cary Fukunaga’s series Maniac.

