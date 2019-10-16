'The Batman': Jonah Hill No Longer Eyeing Villain Role
Jonah Hill is no longer taking a trip to Gotham. The actor, who was first reported to be in early talks for The Batman last month, is no longer eying a role in Matt Reeves' and Warner Bros.' film. Sources said at the time that Hill was considering playing one of two villains: the Riddler or the Penguin.
But Hill and Warner Bros. could not come to terms on a deal. Robert Pattinson is starring the latest take on The Dark Knight, with Zoe Kravitz playing Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright on board as Batman ally Commissioner Gordon.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The Batman has a release date of June 25, 2021.
Hill is repped by WME, LBI Entertainment and Jackoway Austen.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
