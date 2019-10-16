'The Batman': Jonah Hill No Longer Eyeing Villain Role

The actor had been considering playing The Riddler or The Penguin.

Jonah Hill is no longer taking a trip to Gotham. The actor, who was first reported to be in early talks for The Batman last month, is no longer eying a role in Matt Reeves' and Warner Bros.' film. Sources said at the time that Hill was considering playing one of two villains: the Riddler or the Penguin.

But Hill and Warner Bros. could not come to terms on a deal. Robert Pattinson is starring the latest take on The Dark Knight, with Zoe Kravitz playing Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright on board as Batman ally Commissioner Gordon.

