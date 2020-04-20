'The Batman' Moves Back Amid Warner Bros. Date Shuffle

Like numerous other high-profile Hollywood productions, The Batman has been subject to production delays due to the pandemic.

There's also the matter of a slew of films that have pushed out of spring and summer, which has required all the major studios to reshuffle their calendars for months to come in order to accommodate the backlog.

One Warner Bros. tentpole that isn't budging from its July 17, 2020 date is Christopher Nolan's Tenet. And the studio is sticking to its Aug. 14 date so far from Wonder Woman 1984 (the sequel had initially been set to open in early June).

Other Warner Bros. titles that were part of Monday's announcment included The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, which is being being delayed from Sept. 25, 2020 to March 12, 2021.

The release of King Richard, the biopic starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams, is being delayed a full year, from Nov. 25, 2020 to Nov. 19, 2021, the heart of awards season.

And the studio's untitled Elvis film will move from Oct. 1, 2021 to Nov. 5, 2021.

A pair of 2022 DC films are also being impacted.

The Flash is moving up one month from July 1, 2022 to to June 3, 2022, while Shazam 2 is being delayed from April 1, 2022 to Nov. 4, 2022.