'The Batman' Offers First Look at the Batmobile

Stylistically, it is reminiscent of the more stripped-down sports car-like designs that appeared in the comic books throughout the 1970s and '80s.

Batman's new ride has been revealed, with The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves sharing the first photos of the Batmobile Wednesday (see here or at the bottom of the post).

Stylistically, the latest on-screen Batmobile is reminiscent of the more stripped-down sports car-like designs that appeared in the comic books throughout the 1970s and ’80s, when the more grandiose visuals were traded in for something that wouldn’t have looked out of place in the real world if it wasn’t for the bright blue and black paint job that inevitably featured bat iconography on the hood for easy identification. It’s a design that specifically eschews the traditional noir and Art Deco influences for something evoking a more homemade, less finished look, giving this Batman more of a visual identity of his own: as close to Artisinal Craft Batman as it’s possible to get for a billionaire playboy dressing up to fight crime.

Heat Vision breakdown

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoe Kravtiz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham City DA Gil Colson. Reeves shared the first look at Pattinson as The Dark Knight on on Feb. 13, sparking plenty of speculation about the new costume. On Feb. 21, set photos hit online, lending more fuel to the speculation fires. Warner Bros. is set to open The Batman on June 25, 2021. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/qJFNprk1ut — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) March 4, 2020