'The Batman' and the Potential of Catwoman

Kravitz’s position may seem like a challenge given all the various media portrayals, but much like Batman himself, Catwoman is greater than any one portrayal. As popular as Catwoman is, no actress has ever had a chance to explore her role across multiple entries, something Kravitz will hopefully be able to do should The Batman lead to a new franchise. So what is it that I hope to see from this new Catwoman, given the likelihood of her arc being spread across multiple films? Given The Batman will feature Bruce Wayne a few years into his career as Batman, it would make sense for Selina to be in the same position. We don’t need an origin story. Instead it would be more interesting for Batman and Catwoman to already have a history, and the scars to show it. One of the things that stands out about Kravitz’s casting is that there is a worldliness to her, a sense of life experience without a shade of naivete. It’s easy to imagine her Catwoman as well acquainted with the ins and outs of Gotham, with her own ties to the criminals like the Penguin and the Riddler. If Pfeiffer’s Catwoman in Batman Returns (1992) was the supernatural seductress and Hathaway’s in The Dark Knight Rises (2012) was the Classic Hollywood femme fatale, Kravitz’s casting suggests a something more modern, closer to Hathaway’s Selina but with an agenda far greater than clearing her criminal record and getting wealthy.

Returning to the Batman comics of Jeph Loeb, one of the most interesting aspects of his depiction of Catwoman is her tangled family history. While origins have been retconned and rewritten several times over, the one that would arguably be most interesting to see on film is the one in which she is the illegitimate daughter of mob boss Carmine Falcone. Falcone, who previously showed up in Batman Begins (2005) where he was portrayed by Tom Wilkinson, could theoretically have a role in The Batman. So how would the confirmed characters of Riddler and Penguin connect to the rumored Falcone and recently cast Catwoman? When it comes to Gotham’s transition from organized crime to freaks and supervillains, the beginnings of which explored in Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s Batman: Year One (1987) and supervillains, Penguin is often utilized as that bridge. Knowing that he’s going to be in the movie, it wouldn’t be surprising if the character makes a play for Falcone’s territory, and employs Catwoman to help him by letting her in on her secret parentage, information obtained by the Riddler. While this plot wouldn’t be a direct adaptation of any of Loeb’s work, the bones and inspiration for such a story exist in The Long Halloween, Dark Victory, and the bridging comic series, Catwoman: When in Rome (2004), all of which Loeb did with artist Tim Sale. And Riddler’s arc across these stories set him on the path to discovering Batman’s identity, right after it was revealed to Catwoman in Loeb and Jim Lee’s Batman: Hush, which feels tailor-made for an eventual big screen adaptation.

Should the familial ties of Loeb’s depiction of Catwoman make their way into The Batman, then there’s also room for Catwoman’s role to grow beyond that of vigilante cat-burglar. In the year-long maxi-series Batman Eternal (2014), headed by Scott Snyder, Selina was given another shift in her origin when it was revealed she was not the daughter of Carmine Falcone, but his mafia predecessor and rival, Rex Calabrese. With her newfound namesake, Selina took over the remnants of the Calabrese crime family and became a new power in Gotham City’s underworld. The Batman could easily simplify this storyline with Selina being the daughter if Falcone and double-crossing Penguin to assert herself as leader of a new criminal empire.

With characters like Catwoman who been around for so long there is always a desire to bring something new to the table. We’ve seen Batman and Catwoman chasing each other across rooftops before and it’s iconic and a good start. But Kravitz has it in her to play on more than familiar beats, and her casting suggests something other than the traditional route. To see Selina’s transition from Catwoman to crime boss would allow a new avenue of Bat and Cat’s relationship to be explored on screen, and would ensure that Kravitz’s Catwoman could sustain an arc as lengthy and memorable as the Batman himself.