'The Batman' Shuts Down Over Coronavirus Concerns

The suspension comes as the production was about to undergo a location change and move to Liverpool.

The move comes as other studios have suspended production in light of the coronavirus. On Friday, Disney suspended all live-action productions, including The Little Mermaid and Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Sony paused pre-production on action comedy The Man from Toronto Saturday.

Warners still has other movies in play during that are continuing production. The Matrix reboot wrapped its San Francisco shoot and it now in Berlin. Will Smith drama King Richard is shooting in Los Angeles. And the latest chapter of Fantastic Beasts is due to begin shooting Monday in London although that could quickly change as the studio continues to reexamine conditions.

Robert Pattinson stars in The Batman as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the film from Matt Reeves. The cast also includes Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham City DA Gil Colson.

The first look at Pattinson as The Dark Knight arrived on Feb. 13. Warner Bros. is set to open The Batman on June 25, 2021.