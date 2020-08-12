1970s-Set 'Batman' Animated Movie Reveals Cast (Exclusive)

Soul of the Dragon stars David Giuntoli as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Mark Dacascos as Richard Dragon, Kelly Hu as Lady Shiva, Michael Jai White as Ben Turner/Bronze Tiger, James Hong as O-Sensei and Josh Keaton as Jeffrey Burr. Batman: The Animated Series' Bruce Timm is executive producing, with Sam Liu, known for Reign of the Supermen and Batman: The Killing Joke, directing and producing. Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge writer Jeremy Adams penned the script.

The film will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment — and is the 42nd project in the ongoing DC Universe Movies series.

Batman: Soul of the Dragon is due out in early 2021.