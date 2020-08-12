HEAT VISION

1970s-Set 'Batman' Animated Movie Reveals Cast (Exclusive)

by Aaron Couch
'Soul of the Dragon' will voice star David Giuntoli, Mark Dacascos, Kelly Hu, Michael Jai White and James Hong.
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
'Soul of the Dragon' will voice star David Giuntoli, Mark Dacascos, Kelly Hu, Michael Jai White and James Hong.

The Dark Knight is headed to the 1970s for his latest animated adventure, the upcoming Batman: Soul of the Dragon.

The film is an original tale, rather than based on a specific comic book storyline. It sees Bruce Wayne face a deadly menace from his past, with the help of three former classmates: world-renowned martial artists Richard Dragon, Ben Turner and Lady Shiva.

Heat Vision breakdown

Soul of the Dragon stars David Giuntoli as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Mark Dacascos as Richard Dragon, Kelly Hu as Lady Shiva, Michael Jai White as Ben Turner/Bronze Tiger, James Hong as O-Sensei and Josh Keaton as Jeffrey Burr. Batman: The Animated Series' Bruce Timm is executive producing, with Sam Liu, known for Reign of the Supermen and Batman: The Killing Joke, directing and producing. Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge writer Jeremy Adams penned the script. 

The film will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment — and is the 42nd project in the ongoing DC Universe Movies series.

Batman: Soul of the Dragon is due out in early 2021.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Elisabeth Moss to Reteam With Blumhouse for Psychological Thriller 'Mrs. March'
    by Mia Galuppo
  2. Roxane Gay to Adapt Graphic Novel 'The Banks' for TKO Studios, Macro
    by Mia Galuppo
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Mia Galuppo
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
TikTok Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Lands Netflix Comedy Special
by Lesley Goldberg
2.
CBS News National Correspondent Jericka Duncan Signs With CAA
by Etan Vlessing
3.
'One of Us Is Lying' Nabs Series Order at Peacock
by Rick Porter
4.
TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Hits Series Demo Low
by Rick Porter
5.
1970s-Set 'Batman' Animated Movie Reveals Cast (Exclusive)
by Aaron Couch