1970s-Set 'Batman' Animated Movie Reveals Cast (Exclusive)
The Dark Knight is headed to the 1970s for his latest animated adventure, the upcoming Batman: Soul of the Dragon.
The film is an original tale, rather than based on a specific comic book storyline. It sees Bruce Wayne face a deadly menace from his past, with the help of three former classmates: world-renowned martial artists Richard Dragon, Ben Turner and Lady Shiva.
Heat Vision breakdown
Soul of the Dragon stars David Giuntoli as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Mark Dacascos as Richard Dragon, Kelly Hu as Lady Shiva, Michael Jai White as Ben Turner/Bronze Tiger, James Hong as O-Sensei and Josh Keaton as Jeffrey Burr. Batman: The Animated Series' Bruce Timm is executive producing, with Sam Liu, known for Reign of the Supermen and Batman: The Killing Joke, directing and producing. Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge writer Jeremy Adams penned the script.
The film will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment — and is the 42nd project in the ongoing DC Universe Movies series.
Batman: Soul of the Dragon is due out in early 2021.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Mia Galuppo
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan