Batman, Ninja Turtles Meet Again in Comic Book Team-Up

Two team-ups between the most iconic urban crime fighters in comics weren’t enough, and DC, IDW Publishing and Nickelodeon are partnering one more time for a third Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book miniseries, launching in May.

The series will reunite James Tynion IV and Freddie E. Williams II, the creative team from the previous two series, with Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman on board to contribute both variant covers for the entire run and interior artwork for what is being described as “a pivotal point” in the new mini-series.

“When I got the call asking if I would be interested in doing some covers for a Batman/TMNTcrossover, the ten-year-old Batman fan got up and ran around the room screaming at the top of his lungs with excitement…then the fifty-year-old life-long Batman fan did the same thing!” Eastman said in a statement.

The new series, which is being described as the closing chapter in a trilogy, will up the ante from the previous comic book encounters between the two properties, according to Tynion. “We’ve brought Shredder to Gotham leading a riot of mutant Arkham inmates, and we’ve seen Bane bring Venom to the streets of the Turtles’ New York City,” he teased. “But now, on the 80th anniversary of Batman, and the 35th anniversary of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, we’ve got the biggest, craziest idea ever, one that brings all three volumes full circle to make a real statement about what these characters mean to us.”

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III, a six-issue comic book series, may complete the comic book storyline but it isn’t the last time the characters will fight crime together; earlier this week, Warner Bros. Animation, Warner Home Entertainment, DC and Nickelodeon announced an animated home release movie adapting the first of the three series, for release later this year.