Zoe Kravitz to Star as Catwoman in 'The Batman'
Matt Reeves' and Warner Bros.’ The Batman has found its Catwoman. Zoe Kravitz has nabbed the role of one of the highest profile members of the Caped Crusader's rogue's gallery, according to several sources.
The decision came down over the weekend after a rigorous testing process that saw saw Ana de Armas, Ella Balinska, Eiza Gonzalez and Kravitz read with Robert Pattinson, who is playing the Dark Knight. The testing process occurred the first week of October. The four were then narrowed to two late last week.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Reeves is directing what is described as a grounded take with large rogue’s gallery as the antagonists. Jeffrey Wright is already on board as Batman ally Commissioner Jim Gordon.
Catwoman is one of Batman’s classic foes who also happens to be one of his longest-lasting loves. A cat burglar whose weapon of choice is a whip, the character’ is the alter ego is Selina Kyle. She was a fixture on the 1960s Batman television show and played by Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether and Eartha Kitt. Michelle Pfeiffer portrayed the character in her most popular big-screen incarnation, 1992’s Batman Returns, while Halle Berry toplined the 2004 solo outing which bombed. Anne Hathaway played the character in The Dark Knight Rises.
Kravitz is already well-known at Warners as she has appeared as Leta Lestrange in the studio’s Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spinoffs. She also voiced the role Catwoman in the studio’s The Batman Lego Movie.
The actress recently co-starrerd in HBO’s Big Little Lies and is starring in the small-screen version of High Fidelity, being made by Hulu.
The Batman is set to open June 25, 2021.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
