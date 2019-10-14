Zoe Kravitz to Star as Catwoman in 'The Batman'

Reeves is directing what is described as a grounded take with large rogue’s gallery as the antagonists. Jeffrey Wright is already on board as Batman ally Commissioner Jim Gordon.

Catwoman is one of Batman’s classic foes who also happens to be one of his longest-lasting loves. A cat burglar whose weapon of choice is a whip, the character’ is the alter ego is Selina Kyle. She was a fixture on the 1960s Batman television show and played by Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether and Eartha Kitt. Michelle Pfeiffer portrayed the character in her most popular big-screen incarnation, 1992’s Batman Returns, while Halle Berry toplined the 2004 solo outing which bombed. Anne Hathaway played the character in The Dark Knight Rises.

Kravitz is already well-known at Warners as she has appeared as Leta Lestrange in the studio’s Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spinoffs. She also voiced the role Catwoman in the studio’s The Batman Lego Movie.

The actress recently co-starrerd in HBO’s Big Little Lies and is starring in the small-screen version of High Fidelity, being made by Hulu.

The Batman is set to open June 25, 2021.