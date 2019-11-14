'Battle Stations' Rediscovers Lost Hugo Pratt Art After More Than 50 Years (Exclusive)

Battle Stations is the first in a series of hardcover editions re-presenting early work from the creator that had been lost since original publication more than half a century earlier, under the banner War Picture Library. Featuring a story set during the Second World War and originally published in the early 1960s, Battle Stations isn’t just the recovery of a forgotten piece of comics history — it also offers a rare chance to see one of the undisputed greats of the comic book medium growing into the full strength of his talents.

As can be seen in the exclusive pages below, while Pratt’s signature style isn’t entirely in place by the time the story — written by Donne Avenell — was originally published in 1963, his mastery over the comic book page was firmly in place. The War Picture Library series of Pratt reprints is likely to create a new generation of fans for the artist’s work, even as it allows for a new appreciation of his development as an artist.

The U.S. release for Battle Stations is scheduled for February 18, 2020; the U.K. release two days later on February 20.