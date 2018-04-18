'Be Prepared' Graphic Novel Trailer Captures the Feeling of Summer

The new work by 'Anya's Ghost' creator Vera Brosgol will be released next week.

A difficult — but rewarding — summer camp experience forms the heart of Be Prepared, the latest graphic novel from award-winning cartoonist Vera Brosgol. Ahead of next week’s release, Heat Vision has the exclusive debut of the trailer for the new book.

The middle-grade graphic novel from First Second centers around 9-year-old Vera, who doesn’t quite fit in with her friends or surroundings but hopes that her time at Russian summer camp will fix that — only to be surprised by an experience that includes mean girls, endless lessons and unfortunate toilet situations. (Well, it is summer camp.)

The new book follows Brosgol’s Leave Me Alone!, which was awarded a 2017 Caldecott Honor, and the 2012 graphic novel Anya’s Ghost, which won both Eisner and Harvey Awards in young reader categories, and is currently being adapted into a movie starring American Horror Story’s Emma Roberts.

Bristol herself has worked as a storyboard artist on a number of Laika movies, including Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings, in addition to other projects for clients including Cartoon Network.

Described by best-selling cartoonist Raina Telegmeier as “beautifully drawn, brutally funny [and] brilliantly honest,” Be Prepared will be available digitally and in bookstores April 24. Watch the trailer below.