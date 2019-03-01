'Beale Street' Actress Teyonah Parris in Talks to Join Yahya Abdul-Mateen in 'Candyman' (Exclusive)

Jordan Peele is producing the reimagining, which is being described as a “spiritual sequel.” Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions partner Win Rosenfeld is also producing.

Teyonah Parris, who appeared in Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, is in negotiations to star opposite Yahya Abdul-Mateen in Candyman, MGM and Universal's update of the 1990s cult horror hit.

Jordan Peele is producing the reimagining, which is being described as a “spiritual sequel.” Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions partner Win Rosenfeld is also producing.

The original movie adapted the Clive Barker story The Forbidden and told of the legend of the Candyman, a murdered son of a slave who is now a supernatural killer, and his unique relationship with a white grad student working on a thesis on urban legends, all set against the backdrop of a poor Chicago housing project.

The new story is once again set in the Windy City neighborhood, but it is now gentrified. Abdul-Mateen, who is still in negotiations for the movie, would play an artist who becomes obsessed with the bloody legend. Parris, if a deal makes, will play his girlfriend, an art dealer.

The project is heading into a late spring, early summer start.

Parris broke out in Mad Men as Don Draper's trailblazing secretary Dawn Chambers and went on to star in the 2015 indie feature Dear White People and in Spike Lee's 2015 film Chi-Raq. She's also appeared in episodes of Fox's Empire and was one of the leads of the Starz sitcom Survivor's Remorse.