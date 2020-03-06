HEAT VISION

Ben Affleck Says 'Justice League' Was Plagued With "One Problem After Another"

by Ryan Parker
The actor explains why he got burned out with the Caped Crusader and walked away from the franchise.
'Justice League'   |   Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment
Ben Affleck had a wonderful time playing Bruce Wayne and Batman in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but not so much in its sequel, Justice League

Breaking down his career roles for GQ in a video posted Friday, Affleck explained why he essentially got burned out with the Caped Crusader. 

"Justice League was unfortunately touched by some personal tragedy — a death in (director) Zack's [Synder] family. And like I say, sometimes things sort of work and gel and sometimes you seem to be having one problem after another," Affleck said.

Circling back, Affleck said he "really loved" Batman v Superman, but after Justice League, he was done.

"I had my fill of that," he tells GQ. "They said, 'Would you like to direct and star in a solo Batman movie?' And I found that, at some point, I had lost my enthusiasm or passion for it. And I thought this should really be made by someone who for whom it's their wildest dream come true. It was clear to me it was time to move on."

Justice League was not received well by fans or critics and was considered a box office bomb, and for months Affleck's continued involvement in Batman was in question, until he confirmed in January 2019 that he was indeed retiring the role.

Affleck currently stars in The Way Back

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson with Matt Reeves writing and directing is due in theaters June 25, 2021. 

Watch Affleck's full career breakdown below. 

