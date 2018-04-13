Ben Affleck Shares Condolences After Terminally Ill Boy Who Asked Batman For Help Dies

"Mukuta was a strong and brave young man. Sending my heartfelt condolences to his family," the actor wrote Friday on social media.

Ben Affleck on Friday shared his sorrow upon learning a terminally ill 11-year-old boy who asked Batman to help reunite his family had died.

Mukuta Mukuta's last wish was for his family — his father and seven of his brothers and sisters living in Atlanta and his mother and four siblings in Zimbabwe — to be reunited before he passed.

While in an Atlanta hospice, the boy put out the call on Facebook for help from his favorite superhero, Batman, which went viral. Affleck, the most recent big screen Batman, learned of the request and tried to help, according to 11 Alive News in Atlanta. Affleck even FaceTimed with Mukuta.

Unfortunately, the boy's wish could not be granted before he passed.

"Mukuta was a strong and brave young man. Sending my heartfelt condolences to his family," Affleck wrote Friday on social media.

The boy was able to Skype with his mother before he passed.