Ben Schwartz Plays 'Sonic the Hedgehog' While Answering Existential Questions
It was a clash of the titans. In one corner was Ben Schwartz, the star of Sonic the Hedgehog, perhaps the world's foremost authority on the character. In the other was The Hollywood Reporter gaming editor Patrick Shanley, whose job is to be knowledgable on all things gaming. They gathered at THR's offices Feb. 10 to take each other on in 1992's Sonic The Hedgehog 2 — with the added challenge of conducting an interview at the same time.
Like a video game, the interview started out easy. What games Schwartz played as a kid? What did he think of the Sonic movie's famous redesign? What was his favorite line he wrote for C3P-0 in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?
Heat Vision breakdown
As the competition heated up in the game, so too did the questions, with the conversation taking a truly strange turn, touching on what exists on the edge of the universe, and the concluding with an exploration of one of Christopher Nolan's most enigmatic movies.
"You're doing great by the way. No one would ever know this is your first interview," Schwartz jokes at one point.
Watch the episdode of Heat Vision Breakdown at the top of the post, and check out previous episodes — including a Mortal Kombat reunion 24 years in the making — here.
Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog, from director Jeff Fowler, is in theaters now.
