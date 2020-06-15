Ben Stiller, Oscar Isaac Team for Sci-Fi Movie 'London'

Eric Roth will adapt the Jo Nesbo short story for Lionsgate.

Ben Stiller and Oscar Isaac are teaming up to tell a sci-fi tale. Stiller will direct Isaac in the Lionsgate film London, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The film is an adaptation of a short story by The Snowman author Jo Nesbo, and will be written for the screen by Eric Roth, who won an Oscar for Forrest Gump as was nominated for A Star Is Born.

No plot details were given on the mysterious short story.

