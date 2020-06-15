Ben Stiller, Oscar Isaac Team for Sci-Fi Movie 'London'
Ben Stiller and Oscar Isaac are teaming up to tell a sci-fi tale. Stiller will direct Isaac in the Lionsgate film London, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The film is an adaptation of a short story by The Snowman author Jo Nesbo, and will be written for the screen by Eric Roth, who won an Oscar for Forrest Gump as was nominated for A Star Is Born.
No plot details were given on the mysterious short story.
Heat Vision breakdown
Stiller, known for directing features such as Tropic Thunder and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, earned a directing Emmy nomination in 2019 for the Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora. Isaac is a sci-fi movie regular and is coming off of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and has already completed work on the upcoming Dune.
Stiller and Isaac are repped by WME. Roth is repped by CAA.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
