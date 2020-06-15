HEAT VISION

Ben Stiller, Oscar Isaac Team for Sci-Fi Movie 'London'

by Aaron Couch
Eric Roth will adapt the Jo Nesbo short story for Lionsgate.
Ben Stiller; Oscar Isaac
Eric Roth will adapt the Jo Nesbo short story for Lionsgate.

Ben Stiller and Oscar Isaac are teaming up to tell a sci-fi tale. Stiller will direct Isaac in the Lionsgate film London, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The film is an adaptation of a short story by The Snowman author Jo Nesbo, and will be written for the screen by Eric Roth, who won an Oscar for Forrest Gump as was nominated for A Star Is Born.

No plot details were given on the mysterious short story. 

Stiller, known for directing features such as Tropic Thunder and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, earned a directing Emmy nomination in 2019 for the Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora. Isaac is a sci-fi movie regular and is coming off of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and has already completed work on the upcoming Dune

Stiller and Isaac are repped by WME. Roth is repped by CAA.

