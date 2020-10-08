Benedict Cumberbatch Joins ‘Spider-Man 3’ as Doctor Strange (Exclusive)

The move puts Cumberbatch in the mentor role that was previously occupied by Robert Downey Jr., who played Tony Stark/Iron Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and by Samuel L. Jackson in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the latter reprising Nick Fury. The role gives Holland a chance to play opposite seasoned actors, gives Peter Parker a father figure and gives the movies extra star power while tying them to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This Spider-Man project already has some unexpected ties going for it, as it is bringing back Jamie Foxx as Electro, the actor-character combo last seen in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which featured Andrew Garfield as the web-slinging hero.

Having Strange as part of Spider-Man may help explain the return of Electro. Cumberbatch is about to begin shooting Doctor Strange sequel Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which will explore alternate realities, and some speculate therein lies the cross-section.

Spider-Man 3 is due to begin shooting in Atlanta later in October while Multiverse of Madness is also expected to begin shooting this month, although in London. It is unclear when and where Cumberbatch will shoot his scenes.

Marvel and Sony had no comment.

Jon Watts, the filmmaker behind Homecoming and last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home, is in the director's chair for the third installment, which Sony has dated for Dec. 17, 2021, although moviegoers have now come to expect release dates to change thanks to the pandemic.

Most of the supporting cast from the previous movies — Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori and Jacob Batalon — are expected to be on the call sheet when cameras roll in Atlanta.

Cumberbatch and Holland memorably first met up as Strange and Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War.

Cumberbatch is repped by UTA, U.K.'s Conway van Gelder and Sloane Offer.