'Best of 2000 AD' Miniseries Launching in 2020
2000 AD, the long-running British comic book anthology that helped launch the careers of Alan Moore, Grant Morrison and Al Ewing, has announced a new monthly title intended to help new readers jump on board the title, titled simply Best of 2000 AD.
The 12-issue anthology series will launch with a 100-page issue featuring a 48-page Judge Dredd story along with three additional series from the history of the title, behind an all-new cover by The Wicked + The Divine’s Jamie McKelvie. Future covers for the series will come from Charlie Adlard (The Walking Dead), Erica Henderson (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl) and Becky Cloonan (Gotham Academy, Doom Patrol), amongst other artists; the entire series will be designed by Tom Mueller.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
“There are very few comics that have had – and continue to have – the impact of 2000 AD,” Matt Smith, editor of the main 2000 AD title, said in a statement. “But we often hear, ‘where do I start reading?’. With Best of 2000 AD that question has a brand new answer – accessible, contemporary, high-quality story-telling, available every month direct from your local comic book store. There’s never been a better way to discover some of the best modern comics.”
“It’s called the Galaxy’s Greatest Comic for a reason,” added Jason Kingsley, CEO of 2000 AD publisher Rebellion. “If you love your comics dangerous, thrilling and life-affirming but have never read 2000 AD then this is your moment. This new publication is precision-engineered for new and curious readers. We want the Best of 2000 AD to convert a whole new generation into 2000 AD readers for life.”
2000 AD launched in the U.K. in 1977, and has featured work from the likes of Moore, Morrison, Dave Gibbons, Neil Gaiman, Mark Millar, Rob Williams, Carlos Ezquerra, Kevin O'Neill and many more across the years. Judge Dredd, the title's flagship character, has been adapted into two movies, and Rogue Trooper is currently in the process of being adapted for the big screen by Duncan Jones.
Best of 2000 AD will launch in April 2020.
