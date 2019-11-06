'Best of 2000 AD' Miniseries Launching in 2020

“There are very few comics that have had – and continue to have – the impact of 2000 AD,” Matt Smith, editor of the main 2000 AD title, said in a statement. “But we often hear, ‘where do I start reading?’. With Best of 2000 AD that question has a brand new answer – accessible, contemporary, high-quality story-telling, available every month direct from your local comic book store. There’s never been a better way to discover some of the best modern comics.”

“It’s called the Galaxy’s Greatest Comic for a reason,” added Jason Kingsley, CEO of 2000 AD publisher Rebellion. “If you love your comics dangerous, thrilling and life-affirming but have never read 2000 AD then this is your moment. This new publication is precision-engineered for new and curious readers. We want the Best of 2000 AD to convert a whole new generation into 2000 AD readers for life.”

2000 AD launched in the U.K. in 1977, and has featured work from the likes of Moore, Morrison, Dave Gibbons, Neil Gaiman, Mark Millar, Rob Williams, Carlos Ezquerra, Kevin O'Neill and many more across the years. Judge Dredd, the title's flagship character, has been adapted into two movies, and Rogue Trooper is currently in the process of being adapted for the big screen by Duncan Jones.

Best of 2000 AD will launch in April 2020.