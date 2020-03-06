'Best of 2000 AD' Unveils Its Trailer

2000 AD has been a British comic book mainstay since its 1977 debut, having launched the careers of a number of creators including Grant Morrison, Garth Ennis, Simon Spurrier, Kev Walker, Brian Bolland and Dave Gibbons. Beyond the iconic Judge Dredd, the anthology series has featured a number of long-running strips and characters including Strontium Dog, ABC Warriors, Slaine, and Rogue Trooper, the latter currently in development as a feature film by director Duncan Jones.

Featuring the work of creators known in the U.S. for work for publishers including Marvel, DC and Image Comics — beyond Moore, the Best of 2000 AD series will feature stories by Al Ewing, Dan Abnett, and Simon Coleby, with covers from artists including The Walking Dead’s Charlie Adlard and The Wicked + The Divine’s Jamie McKelvie — Best of 2000 AD is a significant part of Rebellion’s push into the North American market in 2020, and will be accompanied by the Essential Judge Dredd graphic novel line this fall.

Best of 2000 AD No. 1 will be released in comic book stores April 29.