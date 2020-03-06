'Best of 2000 AD' Unveils Its Trailer
The first issue of Rebellion Publishing’s Best of 2000 AD is set for release next month, offering newcomers the best possible opportunity to discover the self-proclaimed Galaxy’s Greatest Comic for themselves. For those yet to be convinced, however, there’s now a trailer for the first issue, debuting on The Hollywood Reporter.
The first issue of the 12-part series — 13 parts if May’s Free Comic Book Day issue is included — will feature a complete Judge Dredd story by character co-creator John Wagner and artist Colin MacNeil, as well as the first installments of serials Jaeger, Brink and the classic Ballad of Halo Jones by Alan Moore and Ian Gibson.
Heat Vision breakdown
2000 AD has been a British comic book mainstay since its 1977 debut, having launched the careers of a number of creators including Grant Morrison, Garth Ennis, Simon Spurrier, Kev Walker, Brian Bolland and Dave Gibbons. Beyond the iconic Judge Dredd, the anthology series has featured a number of long-running strips and characters including Strontium Dog, ABC Warriors, Slaine, and Rogue Trooper, the latter currently in development as a feature film by director Duncan Jones.
Featuring the work of creators known in the U.S. for work for publishers including Marvel, DC and Image Comics — beyond Moore, the Best of 2000 AD series will feature stories by Al Ewing, Dan Abnett, and Simon Coleby, with covers from artists including The Walking Dead’s Charlie Adlard and The Wicked + The Divine’s Jamie McKelvie — Best of 2000 AD is a significant part of Rebellion’s push into the North American market in 2020, and will be accompanied by the Essential Judge Dredd graphic novel line this fall.
Best of 2000 AD No. 1 will be released in comic book stores April 29.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
by Richard Newby
-