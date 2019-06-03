Beyonce Offers First Listen to Her 'Lion King' Voice Role

She stars as Nala in the Disney remake.

Beyonce is pulling back the curtain on her Lion King role.

On Monday, she posted a 30-second spot to her YouTube channel, and it features a first listen to her voice acting as Nala in the Disney remake.

"Simba, you have to take your place as king," says Nala. "We need you. Come home."

The visuals of Jon Favreau's Lion King remake have been front and center in the marketing since the first look dropped Thanksgiving day, while the voice acting has been largely kept under wraps.

Donald Glover voices Simba in the remake. Other actors in the cast include Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), JD McCrary (young Simba), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Young Nala), Billy Eichner (Timon), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa) and Alfre Woodard (Sarabi).

The voice of James Earl Jones, who reprises his role as Mufasa from the 1994 film, has largely been the focus when it comes to the narration of the trailers.

The Lion King is the latest in a string of remakes from Disney, including May's live-action remake of Aladdin, which has earned more than $439.3 million globally. The original Lion King grossed more than $968 million worldwide.

The Lion King opens July 19.