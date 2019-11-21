'Big Country' Brings Western Noir to Comics
He’s been a writer/producer on such television projects as 11.22.63, Iron Fist and Runaways, and now Quinton Peeples is coming to comics with western noir illustrated by Dennis Calero. Get ready to visit The Big Country.
Peeples’ comic book debut — which isn’t related to the 1958 western of the same name — is described by publisher Humanoids as “a gritty Western standoff between a cop and a murderer,” and follows Sheriff Grissom Callahan — the latest (and perhaps last) in a line of Callahans in law enforcement — whose pursuit of a violent killer ends up setting in motion a chain of events that could change his life, and Texas law enforcement, forever.
“The Big Country is a story I’ve had in mind for years,” Peeples tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I grew up in a very tough small-town environment in West Texas and wanted to write about that world and those people. The theme of violence and the damage it does, both at the personal level and in communities, is something I return to again and again. So, I took that theme, gave it a cowboy hat and a gun and here we are.”
The 128-page graphic novel is, the writer continued, “a meditation on violence that has echoes of our current cultural discussions around toxic masculinity. I’ve taken noir tropes like crime, outsiders and loners and simply dragged them into the blazing sun instead of rain-drenched back streets. The fedoras have been replaced by Stetsons. But the soul of these characters, their complicated inner lives, is what keeps it in the family of Thompson, Ellroy and the name that looms large over everything: Cormac McCarthy.”
The Big Country will be released Nov. 26. Before then, read on for an exclusive preview.
