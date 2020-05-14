Bill Murray Says Harold Ramis Is "Greatly Missed" in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'
Bill Murray shed a tiny bit more light on the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife when he dropped by (via digital chat) Thursday's Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Almost the entire cast is returning for the Ghostbusters sequel except two of the original actors: Rick Moranis and the late Harold Ramis. "They're greatly missed for so many reason reasons. They were so much a part of the creation of it and the fun of it," Murray, wearing a panda mask, told DeGeneres.
Heat Vision breakdown
It is unclear why Moranis is not reprising his classic role of Louis Tully, but the actor is on record as saying he is super picky about choosing projects.
Ramis died in 2014 at the age of 69. His character, Egon Spengler, "is featured in the story of the movie," Murray noted. "So, it will be very interesting."
Ghostbusters: Afterlife moved off of its July 10 release date to March 5, 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Jason Reitman film stars Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard. Paul Rudd also stars as a summer school teacher.
Watch the full Murray clip below.
