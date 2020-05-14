Bill Murray Says Harold Ramis Is "Greatly Missed" in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

The late actor-writer played Egon Spengler, who is featured in the upcoming film's story.

Bill Murray shed a tiny bit more light on the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife when he dropped by (via digital chat) Thursday's Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Almost the entire cast is returning for the Ghostbusters sequel except two of the original actors: Rick Moranis and the late Harold Ramis. "They're greatly missed for so many reason reasons. They were so much a part of the creation of it and the fun of it," Murray, wearing a panda mask, told DeGeneres.

