'Bill & Ted 3' Finds Daughters for 'Face the Music'

Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving will play the onscreen children of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, respectively.

The Wyld Stallyns are grown up, and they now have children of their own.

Bill & Ted Face the Music has cast Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving as the daughters to the film series' time traveling protagonists Bill and Ted.

Lundy-Paine, whose credits include Atypical and The Glass Castle, will play Billie Logan, the daughter of Ted "Theodore" Logan (Keanu Reeves). Weaving, who is known for Netflix's The Babysitter and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, joins the sequel as Thea Preston, daughter of Bill S. Preston Esq (Alex Winter).

“When we saw Samara and Brigette together, it was like deja vu," producer Scott Kroopf said in a statement. "It was exactly the way we felt when we first saw Keanu and Alex. We are so thrilled to have this funny and unique pair join the Bill and Ted team!”

Reeves previously told The Hollywood Reporter the film would introduce Bill and Ted's children, explaining: “I'm sure they can't help but have a bit of their mothers and fathers in them. So we'll see how that expresses itself.”

Reeves and Winter broke out thanks to 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, which was directed by Stephen Herek and centered on two lovable slacker teens who travel through time with the help of a phone both. It became a surprise hit and a cultural touchstone and was followed by 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey as well as an animated series.

Original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon penned the script for Face the Music, with Galaxy Quest's Dean Parisot directing. Kroopf will produce with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce of Hammerstone Studios, with Steven Soderbergh serving as an executive producer alongside R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer and John Santilli. Coming up, Lundy-Pain has the Roger Ailes project Fair and Balanced. Weaving has Fox Searchlight’s Ready or Not out in August. Lundy-Paine is represented by Gersh. Weaving is represented by WME and Untitled Entertainment.

Orion Pictures opens Bill & Ted Face the Music on Aug. 21, 2020.

