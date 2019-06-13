'Bill & Ted 3' Adds Kid Cudi

Grammy winner Kid Cudi is joining The Wyld Stallyns.

Cudi, also known as Scott Mescudi, has joined Bill & Ted Face the Music, the sequel reteaming Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as time traveling friends Bill and Ted.

Details of Cudi's role are being kept locked away in the phone booth. Cudi won a Grammy in 2012 and was nominated twice in 2010. On the big screen, Cudi has appeared in Need for Speed and the Entourage movie, and indies such as James White and Vincent N Roxxy.

Face the Music has long been in development, and follows 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. The first film was a surprise hit and helped establish Reeves as a movie star. Earlier this month, news came that Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving were joining Face the Music as Bill and Ted's daughters.

Original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon penned the script for Face the Music, with Galaxy Quest's Dean Parisot directing. Kroopf will produce with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce of Hammerstone Studios, with Steven Soderbergh serving as an executive producer alongside R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer and John Santilli.