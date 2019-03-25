'Bill & Ted 3': William Sadler to Reprise Role as Death

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return as the time-traveling rockers Ted "Theodore" Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq in the film set for an Aug. 21, 2020 release.

Rock on!

William Sadler is set to reprise his role as Death in the upcoming sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music, the film's official Twitter account revealed on Monday. "For those who have been asking, @Wm_Sadler will totally be reprising his role!" read the post .

Sadler played the Grim Reaper in 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, in which the character challenges Bill and Ted in a number of games for their souls. The pair ultimate win.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return as the time-traveling rockers Ted "Theodore" Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq in the film set for an Aug. 21, 2020 release.

"We want to say thank you to you the fans," Reeves said in a recent message to fans from the Hollywood Bowl, with Winters adding, "We owe you a huge debt of gratitude."

Reeves' and Winter's careers broke out thanks to 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, which was directed by Stephen Herek.

Original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon penned the script for Face the Music, with Galaxy Quest's Dean Parisot directing.

Scott Kroopf will produce with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce of Hammerstone Studios, with Steven Soderbergh serving as an executive producer alongside R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer and John Santilli.

Orion Pictures will release Bill & Ted Face the Music through United Artists Releasing.