'Bill & Ted Face the Music' First-Look Photos Arrive

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back for a third time.

Some most excellent first-look photos of the upcoming Bill & Ted Face the Music arrived Tuesday. The three stills from the Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves starrer were shared by the film's official Twitter account.

One of the pictures is of the two classic characters in a phone booth, the other is Bill and Ted with Death, who is reprised by William Sadler from Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey. Finally, there is a picture of Samara Weaving, playing Bill's daughter and Brigette Lundy-Paine, playing Ted's daughter with a character played by musician-actor Kid Cudi.

