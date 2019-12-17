HEAT VISION

'Bill & Ted Face the Music' First-Look Photos Arrive

by Ryan Parker
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back for a third time.
'Bill and Ted Face the Music'   |   Orion Pictures
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back for a third time.

Some most excellent first-look photos of the upcoming Bill & Ted Face the Music arrived Tuesday.  The three stills from the Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves starrer were shared by the film's official Twitter account. 

One of the pictures is of the two classic characters in a phone booth, the other is Bill and Ted with Death, who is reprised by William Sadler from Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey. Finally, there is a picture of Samara Weaving, playing Bill's daughter and Brigette Lundy-Paine, playing Ted's daughter with a character played by musician-actor Kid Cudi. 

Original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon penned the script for Face the Music, with Galaxy Quest's Dean Parisot directing.

Scott Kroopf will produce with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce of Hammerstone Studios, with Steven Soderbergh serving as an executive producer alongside R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer and John Santilli.

Orion Pictures will release Bill & Ted Face the Music through United Artists Releasing on Aug. 21, 2020. 

