The Forgotten Adventures of 'Bill & Ted'

The official announcement of a third Bill & Ted movie has, understandably, excited fans of the cult science fiction series. The news comes almost 30 years after the first in the series, 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. But the upcoming Bill & Ted Face the Music won’t be the duo’s third adventure — or even the third Bill & Ted outing for Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

Even before the release of 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, there were moves to transform the Wyld Stallyns into the stars of a multimedia franchise with the debut of 1990’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventures, an animated series produced — for its first season, at least — for CBS by Hanna-Barbera. Although the writing of each of the episodes was far less inventive or entertaining than the original movie (and the comedy both more family-friendly and, to be brutal, less funny), the show did have three unexpected secret weapons: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter and George Carlin, who surprisingly reprised their roles from the live-action movies for the show.

Such things couldn’t last, of course, and by the animated show’s second season — which aired after Bogus Journey’s release — all number of things had changed for the series. It was on a different network (Fox), produced by a different studio (DiC), broadened the scope of storytelling beyond time travel, so that Bill, Ted and Rufus could travel into books, television and other fiction — and brought in an all-new voice cast. Evan Richards, Christopher Kennedy and Rick Overton replaced the original central trio, seemingly in preparation for the three playing the same roles in Fox’s live-action Bill& Ted’s Excellent Adventures show the following year.

Neither of Fox’s attempts at a Bill & Ted show without the original cast found favor with the fandom, with the animated series being cancelled eight episodes into the second season, and the live-action show seven episodes into its run. (The relative lack of success of Bogus Journey — which cost twice as much to make than the first movie, but earned less at the box office — likely didn’t help matters.)

Perhaps the audience was simply exhausted by too much excellence. After all, the TV shows weren’t the only contemporaneous spin-offs from the burgeoning franchise; following Bogus Journey’s release, Marvel released a comic book series written and drawn by indie cartoonist — and future screenwriter for Cartoon Network’s Space Ghost: Coast to Coast — Evan Dorkin that lasted a year (and is well worth hunting down, whether in back issues or the recent reissue from Boom! Studios), and a video game adaptation in numerous formats.

All of this activity was finished before 1993 began; the Bill & Ted franchise seemingly collapsing under the weight of expectations and product in the face of an audience simply big enough, or enthusiastic enough, to support it. More than a quarter of a century of video rentals, rewatches and rediscoveries later, it’ll be interesting to see how big the fandom has grown — and whether it’ll be hungry enough for more to revive these forgotten spin-offs as lost works of genius. If only we had a time machine to find out…