'Bill & Ted' Invites Fans to Party On For 'Face the Music' Cameos

A new contest asks fans to rock out for a chance to appear in the new movie starring the Wyld Stallions.

Finally, in these pandemic times, there is some good news to be found: Bill S. Preston and Ted “Theodore” Logan are asking the world to party on with them, with the chance to appear in Bill & Ted Face The Music on offer to those most likely to have what it takes to join Wyld Stallions.

A new site, Party On With Bill And Ted, invites fans to make short videos of themselves playing along — on real or imaginary instruments — to a demo track, with those chosen by producers becoming “a small but excellent part” of the movie.

Heat Vision breakdown

Those participating are suggested to film “in the most interesting setting [they] can,” and keep from showing any copyrighted materials in the process. Clips should be limited to 30 seconds in length, and the audio on each video will not be used. The contest is only open to U.K. and U.S. residents. Bill & Ted Face The Music reunites Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in the title roles for the first time since 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. Creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon wrote the script, with Dean Parisot, of Galaxy Quest fame, directing. The movie is scheduled for an August 21, 2020 release.