HEAT VISION

'Bill & Ted' Invites Fans to Party On For 'Face the Music' Cameos

by Graeme McMillan
A new contest asks fans to rock out for a chance to appear in the new movie starring the Wyld Stallions.
Orion Pictures
A new contest asks fans to rock out for a chance to appear in the new movie starring the Wyld Stallions.

Finally, in these pandemic times, there is some good news to be found: Bill S. Preston and Ted “Theodore” Logan are asking the world to party on with them, with the chance to appear in Bill & Ted Face The Music on offer to those most likely to have what it takes to join Wyld Stallions.

A new site, Party On With Bill And Ted, invites fans to make short videos of themselves playing along — on real or imaginary instruments — to a demo track, with those chosen by producers becoming “a small but excellent part” of the movie.

Heat Vision breakdown

Those participating are suggested to film “in the most interesting setting [they] can,” and keep from showing any copyrighted materials in the process. Clips should be limited to 30 seconds in length, and the audio on each video will not be used. The contest is only open to U.K. and U.S. residents.

Bill & Ted Face The Music reunites Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in the title roles for the first time since 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. Creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon wrote the script, with Dean Parisot, of Galaxy Quest fame, directing. The movie is scheduled for an August 21, 2020 release. 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Paramount Nabs Sci-Fi Tale '2084' From 'The Batman' Scribe Mattson Tomlin (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit
  2. Louis Leterrier in Talks to Direct 'Bright' Sequel
    by Borys Kit
View All
  1. by Brian Davids
  2. by Brittany Vincent
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Aaron Couch
  5. by Ryan Parker
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Bill & Ted' Invites Fans to Party On For 'Face the Music' Cameos
by Graeme McMillan
2.
Josh Brolin, Courteney Cox, Adam Sandler, Kaley Cuoco Part of 'Backstage Pass' Effort to Raise Funds for Rare Disorder
by Chris Gardner
3.
How Taiwan is Becoming a Global Hub for Creative Content
by Melissa Locker
4.
With Shanghai Plan, Disney Offers Blueprint for Domestic Park Reopening
by Ryan Parker
5.
Three Orange County Beaches Allowed to Re-Open as State Moves Forward With Recovery Efforts
by Chris Gardner