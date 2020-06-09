Bill & Ted Ride Again in First Trailer For 'Face the Music'
The classic duo are back at it again in a most excellent trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music which dropped Tuesday.
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their roles as Theodore "Ted" Logan and William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. to once again travel through time in their iconic phone booth.
Heat Vision breakdown
Now adults, Bill and Ted enlist the help of their daughters for the wild adventure to save the world.
The trailer arrives a day after California announced that movie theaters could begin to reopen June 12 with health and safety restrictions in place. Theaters, like most every business in the state, have been shuttered for months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The third film in the series, Bill & Ted Face the Music, from Orion Pictures, is due in theaters Aug. 21.
Watch the trailer below.
