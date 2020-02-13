Billie Eilish Unveils 'No Time to Die' Bond Title Track
Billie Eilish has shared her piece of Bond history, with the Grammy winner's track "No Time to Die" debuting online Thursday. At 18, Eilish is the youngest artist to write and record a 007 theme.
Her brother Finneas produced the song, with Stephen Lipson. It features orchestral arrangements by No Time to Die composer Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, as well as guitar from Johnny Marr.
Heat Vision breakdown
“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way," Eilish said in January when her involvement was announced. "To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock."
The Bond theme comes weeks after Eilish swept the four major Grammys categories.
No Time to Die is Daniel Craig's fifth and final time playing James Bond. It also stars franchise newcomers Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas, with Cary Joji Fukunaga directing.
No Time to Die opens in the U.S. April 10, from MGM via its United Artists Releasing banner. Universal Pictures International is handling international distribution.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
