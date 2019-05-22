Billie Lourd to Have Emotional Scene With Mom Carrie Fisher in New 'Star Wars'

"It’s hard to even talk about it without sounding like I’m being some kind of cosmic spiritual goofball, but it felt like we suddenly had found the impossible answer to the impossible question," director J.J. Abrams says about figuring out how to include the late Leia actress in the new film, 'The Rise of Skywalker.'

Fans have known for quite some time that the late Carrie Fisher's Leia would appear in the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker via unused footage from The Force Awakens, but now there is a better idea of how that will work.

And what's more, it has been revealed that Leia and Lt. Connix, played by Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, will have an emotional scene together.

Speaking about the upcoming Disney film with Vanity Fair for a sprawling article that published Wednesday, Skywalker director J.J. Abrams explained how he put Leia into the film and the discussion he had with Lourd about the process.

"It’s hard to even talk about it without sounding like I’m being some kind of cosmic spiritual goofball,” Abrams told VF, “but it felt like we suddenly had found the impossible answer to the impossible question.”

Fisher tragically died in 2016. Abrams said Disney would never recast the role, but his story had to include Leia. So he made the decision to unearth discarded footage from his Star Wars directorial debut, Force Awakens (2015), and write around that.

“It was a bizarre kind of left side/right side of the brain sort of Venn diagram thing, of figuring out how to create the puzzle based on the pieces we had," he told VF.

Lourd will again appear in the film as Lt. Connix, whom, at first, Abrams said he deliberately wrote out of Leia scenes to spare Lourd any pain.

Lourd said no. She would be included.

“And so, there are moments where they’re talking; there are moments where they’re touching,” Abrams said. “There are moments in this movie where Carrie is there, and I really do feel there is an element of the uncanny, spiritual, you know, classic Carrie, that it would have happened this way, because somehow it worked. And I never thought it would.”

Another interesting tease from the VF article — which included multiple set photos shot by the renowned Annie Leibovitz — is a little tidbit from Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), the only actor to appear in all nine Star Wars films about the Skywalker arch, dating back to 1977's A New Hope. He says the droid does something that surprises everyone, but would not elaborate.

The Rise of Skywalker is due in theaters Dec. 20.