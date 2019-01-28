Margot Robbie Posts First Look at Harley Quinn in 'Birds of Prey'

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards

The film is set to open Feb. 7, 2020.

She's back.

On Monday, Margot Robbie shared the first look at Harley Quinn in the upcoming Birds of Prey.

"Miss me? HQ" the actress wrote along with the photo she posted to social media.

Robbie reprises her Suicide Squad breakout character in the female-centered film, which also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

Ewan McGregor is set to play Batman villain Black Mask.

Cathy Yan is directing the Warner Bros. movie, with Sue Kroll producing along with Robbie through her LuckyChap Entertainment and Bryan Unkeless' Clubhouse Pictures.

