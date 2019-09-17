HEAT VISION

First 'Birds of Prey' Poster Reveals Differences From the Comics

by Graeme McMillan
The Harley Quinn vehicle stands gloriously aside from where it came from.
'Birds of Prey' star Margot Robbie   |   VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The Harley Quinn vehicle stands gloriously aside from where it came from.

The first poster for next year’s Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn has been released, and those who enjoyed the dayglo aesthetics of the movie’s first teaser can rest assured that things look as gloriously garish as before.

With the tagline “Mind Over Mayhem,” the poster features miniature versions of the main characters from the movie— including Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Ewan McGregor's Roman Sidonis and Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Dinah Lance — with bird wings, flying and fighting around the suitably captivated head of a larger Harley. It’s camp, ridiculous and unlike the teaser poster for any other superhero movie in recent memory.

It’s also a poster that underscores the unique aesthetic of the movie; look at Chris Messina’s Victor Zsasz, perhaps the preppiest serial killer in movies and miles away visually from his none-more-goth comic book visualization. Similarly, McGregor's villainous Sidonis not only lacks the black mask that his supervillain alter ego is named for, he’s also sporting a fetching combo of eyeliner, white suit and sport shoes (with no socks, of course). Perhaps most striking is the Ella Jay Basco’s Cassandra Cain, who looks… like a regular teenager, rather than the tortured former assassin of the comic books.

Ahead of its Feb. 7 2020 release, the movie is starting to cycle up promotional efforts; ahead of this poster, Warner Bros. released a theater-only teaser with It: Chapter Two. It’s unknown when a full trailer for the movie will arrive, but when it does, expect something visually stunning and different from the comic book norm.

