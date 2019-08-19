'Birds of Prey' Reshoots and a Filmmaker's Vision

The brief teaser video announcing the start of Birds of Prey’s production earlier this year showed off Yan’s style for the film and some of the cosmetic choices for the characters. The pop-punk aesthetic, with a splash of neon, isn’t too far off from the look of the John Wick films. While it’s hard to know exactly what Yan’s style and voice is, her first feature, the Sundance-winning Dead Pigs has yet to receive a domestic release, there’s little doubt that Stahelski’s additional photography will still result in a cohesive looking film. What’s key to assuaging some of the fears associated with reshoots, and with this film in particular, is that a second-unit director is exactly that title suggests, and is not a hired gun sent in to redo or reshoot Yan’s film. We don’t have another Justice League-Joss Whedon situation on our hands here, which seems to be the main concern on social media. Stahelski has a long history of working as a second unit director on films that include: Captain America: Civil War (2016), The Hunger Games (2012), and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011). And as the most recent John Wick film, Parabellum, which arguably showcases Stahelski’s best work so far, he’s a visionary when it comes to constructing complicated, and consistently engaging action sequences that don’t spare a drop of blood.

It’s not uncommon with these superhero movies for a director who has never focused on action scenes before to need a little help punching up certain beats. Even Christopher Nolan, as extraordinary of a director as he’s proven to be, displayed some struggle with the quicker paced fight scenes in Batman Begins (2005). But with Birds of Prey, 15 years removed from Warners' renewed interest in DC Comics, audience expectations in terms of what they expect and want to see when it comes to comic book adaptations are loftier than ever. There’s a dearth of superhero combat, and regardless of how interesting the characters are, there’s a desire to leave audiences satisfied with seeing comic book-styled action brought to life.

Stahelski’s inclusion practically guarantees Birds of Prey will showcase things we’ve never seen before. John Wick killed a man with a book this very year — I can only imagine what the Birds of Prey will accomplish when left to their own devices.