HEAT VISION

First 'Birds of Prey' Trailer Brings Back Harley Quinn

by Aaron Couch
Margot Robbie leads the DC team-up movie, which also stars Ewan McGregor as Batman villain Black Mask.

Margot Robbie has landed in the first trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Robbie reprises her role as Harley Quinn in the ensemble film from director Cathy Yan and based on a number of DC characters.

Birds of Prey centers on Harley Quinn as she teams up with characters such as Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Huntress and Jurnee Smollett-Bell's Black Canary. Ewan McGregor is playing Batman villain Black Mask with Chris Messina stepping in as bad guy Victor Zsasz and Rosie Perez taking the role of Renee Montoya.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

The trailer for Birds of Prey comes as Warner Bros. is preparing for this week's release of Joker, a stand-alone not connected to its larger DC universe of films or Jared Leto's version of Joker, which debuted alongside Robbie's Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad (2016). This new look is just the next step in Robbie's journey as Harley Quinn; she will continue to play Harley Quinn in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, due out in 2021.

The studio previously released a small teaser in January to announce the start of production, while a theatrical only first-look appeared in theaters with It: Chapter Two.

Birds of Prey is slated to open Feb. 7, 2020.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Twilight Man' Pulls Back the Curtain on 'Twilight Zone' Creator Rod Serling
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. How 'Tale of Steven' Retells Cartoon Network's 'Steven Universe' (Exclusive Preview)
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Aaron Couch
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Brian Davids
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
Paris Fashion Week: Comedian Crashes Chanel Runway Show
by Lindsay Weinberg
2.
First 'Birds of Prey' Trailer Brings Back Harley Quinn
by Aaron Couch
3.
Texans Discuss Friend Who Joined ISIS in Netflix's 'Ghosts of Sugar Land' Trailer (Exclusive)
by Alex Ritman
4.
Robert Osborne’s Hollywood Treasures Headed to Auction
by Chris Gardner
5.
Rob Riggle to Host 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards
by Lexy Perez