First 'Birds of Prey' Trailer Brings Back Harley Quinn

The trailer for Birds of Prey comes as Warner Bros. is preparing for this week's release of Joker, a stand-alone not connected to its larger DC universe of films or Jared Leto's version of Joker, which debuted alongside Robbie's Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad (2016). This new look is just the next step in Robbie's journey as Harley Quinn; she will continue to play Harley Quinn in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, due out in 2021.

The studio previously released a small teaser in January to announce the start of production, while a theatrical only first-look appeared in theaters with It: Chapter Two.

Birds of Prey is slated to open Feb. 7, 2020.