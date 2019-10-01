First 'Birds of Prey' Trailer Brings Back Harley Quinn
Margot Robbie has landed in the first trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Robbie reprises her role as Harley Quinn in the ensemble film from director Cathy Yan and based on a number of DC characters.
Birds of Prey centers on Harley Quinn as she teams up with characters such as Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Huntress and Jurnee Smollett-Bell's Black Canary. Ewan McGregor is playing Batman villain Black Mask with Chris Messina stepping in as bad guy Victor Zsasz and Rosie Perez taking the role of Renee Montoya.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The trailer for Birds of Prey comes as Warner Bros. is preparing for this week's release of Joker, a stand-alone not connected to its larger DC universe of films or Jared Leto's version of Joker, which debuted alongside Robbie's Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad (2016). This new look is just the next step in Robbie's journey as Harley Quinn; she will continue to play Harley Quinn in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, due out in 2021.
The studio previously released a small teaser in January to announce the start of production, while a theatrical only first-look appeared in theaters with It: Chapter Two.
Birds of Prey is slated to open Feb. 7, 2020.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
