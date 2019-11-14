Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' Sets 2021 Release Date

Black Adam will reteam Johnson with his Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra and is a spinoff Shazam!, Zachary Levi's superhero film that opened in April. Black Adam was at one point to have been in a main Shazam! movie but the studio and producers ultimately decided he warranted his own movie. Johnson has been attached to play Black Adam for more than a decade.

Though Black Adam has traditionally been a villain, Johnson is selling him as a hero, writing on Instagram: "He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way."

Johnson positioning Adam as a hero has roots in the comics. When he debuted in 1945’s The Marvel Family No. 1, Black Adam was unmistakably a villain — an earlier version of Shazam who was corrupted by the power. That was a role he maintained through his eventual reappearance in the late ‘90s comic book series The Power of Shazam!, which retconned his backstory to reveal that he had actually been corrupted by an external force, leading to the emergence of Adam as a somewhat repentant — if still arrogant, violent and susceptible to poor decision making — anti-hero in the early 2000s in the pages of Geoff Johns’ JSA comic book. That version of the character, who’d go on to become the ruler of the fictional Middle Eastern country of Kahndaq, has been the primary incarnation of Black Adam across media ever since.