'Black Canary: Ignite' Trailer Shows Off DC's YA Graphic Novel (Exclusive)

The book sees 'The Princess Diaries' novelist Meg Cabot come to comics.

Dinah Lance’s superhero alter ego has been getting a lot of attention lately, with appearances in comic book series like Batgirl and the Birds of Prey, Justice League of America and Green Arrow, not to mention the CW’s Arrow and next year’s big screen Birds of Prey, or The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.

Next week, she’ll have the chance to win over a new generation of fans with the release of the YA graphic novel Black Canary: Ignite, and The Hollywood Reporter has the exclusive reveal of the trailer for the book.

Beyond being the first solo spotlight for Black Canary since her short-lived 2015 eponymous comic book series, Ignite is a big deal for another reason: It’s the comic book writing debut of New York Times bestselling author Meg Cabot (The Princess Diaries), who teams with artist Cara McGee to reinvent Dinah as a headstrong teenager who has to deal with secrets from her mother’s past, a mysterious stranger seemingly causing trouble, and the stress of the upcoming Battle of the Bands contest. The release continues DC’s successful push into the YA market, which has so far produced a number of titles including Kami Garcia and Gabriel Piccolo’s Teen Titans: Raven, currently in its third printing after its July release. Black Canary: Ignite will be released Oct. 29.