'Black Christmas' Filmmaker Sophia Takal to Direct 'Where I End' (Exclusive)

The sci-fi thriller is set up at Netflix.

Sophia Takal, who most recently directed Blumhouse slasher Black Christmas, is getting back behind the camera for a Netflix sci-fi thriller.

Takal will direct Where I End, which is set in a world where your memories and life can be saved, uploaded to a computer and restarted in the case of your untimely demise. The project follows a husband that returns from the dead, suspecting his loving wife may have been involved in his death. He must uncover the truth before it’s too late.

