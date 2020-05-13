'Black Christmas' Filmmaker Sophia Takal to Direct 'Where I End' (Exclusive)
Sophia Takal, who most recently directed Blumhouse slasher Black Christmas, is getting back behind the camera for a Netflix sci-fi thriller.
Takal will direct Where I End, which is set in a world where your memories and life can be saved, uploaded to a computer and restarted in the case of your untimely demise. The project follows a husband that returns from the dead, suspecting his loving wife may have been involved in his death. He must uncover the truth before it’s too late.
Heat Vision breakdown
Imran Zaidi penned the movie, which will be produced by Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment, along with Nate Matteson and Hiro Murai of Super Frog Films.
Takal has worked primarily in independent film, with feature directorial credits that include Always Shine and Green. She repped by CAA, Brillstein and Gang Tyre.
- Mia Galuppo
