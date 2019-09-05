Imogen Poots Leads Sorority Sisters in Fighting Stalker in 'Black Christmas' Trailer

Black Christmas is a remake of the 1974 film of the same name. Another remake of the film came out in 2006.

Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Brittany O'Grady, Lily Donoghue, Caleb Eberhardt and Cary Elwes star in the Sophia Takal-directed film.

The trailer opens with the students celebrating the end of the fall semester. The students get into the holiday spirit at a frat party as "Jingle Bell Rock" plays.

Riley Stone (Poots) and her Mu Kappa Epsilon sisters—athlete Marty (Donoghue), rebel Kris (Shannon), and foodie Jesse (O’Grady)—celebrate the end of the semester before they realize that their friend Helena is missing from the gathering. Clips later show Helena walking home alone and getting increasingly scared as she first seems to think she's being followed and then is surprised by a masked figure in front of her.

Helena's friends realize she never returned home, as Riley receives a call from the killer, which further prompts her to look for her missing friend.

The killer eventually sneaks into the sorority house, though Riley and Kris manage to fight off the stalker and stab him. Once they unmask the intruder, they find that it is a ceramic statue.

"This school has 200 years of history," a professor (Elwes) says in a voiceover as a montage of clips shows the girls fighting the stalker. "Many scarifices have been made to keep our traditions alive."

Clips continue to show the girls fighting off the stalker as Riley makes her it clear that she won't go down without a fight. "I'm tired of hiding. I'm tired of running," she says in a voiceover.

"You messed with the wrong sisters," Kris says at the conclusion of the trailer as the women team up to take down the killer.

Black Christmas will be in theaters on Dec. 13. Watch the full trailer below.