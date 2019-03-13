Indie Superhero Hit 'Black Hammer' to Join Forces With DC's 'Justice League'

One of comics’ most exciting new superhero universes is about to collide with the original superhero universe, with Dark Horse Comics partnering with DC for a Black Hammer/Justice League comic book series.

The five-issue series, Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice will be written by Black Hammer co-creator (and former Justice League United writer) Jeff Lemire, with art from Michael Walsh, and feature the heroes of both the DC and Black Hammer universes having to deal with the arrival of a mysterious stranger, the warping of reality and the mind-controlling threat known as Starro.

“Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice is a project that I still can't believe is actually real, even though I've written the whole series already,” Lemire said in a statement. “Everyone who knows me and knows Black Hammer is aware of my love of the DC Universe. Getting this great opportunity to work with an artist like Michael Walsh to bring the Black Hammer and DC universes together for a special story was just too much fun. I'm incredibly excited about the story and think fans of both universes will enjoy reading it as much as Michael and I enjoyed creating it."

Lemire’s Black Hammer, created with artist Dean Ormston, debuted from Dark Horse Comics in 2016, and has since expanded to include a number of spin-off series including Sherlock Frankenstein and The Quantum Age, all with Lemire attached as writer or co-writer. The series, which won the Eisner Award for Best New Series in 2017, was optioned by Legendary Entertainment last year, with a view to adapting into a multi-project franchise spanning movies and television.

The first issue of Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice will be released digitally and in comic book stores July 10.