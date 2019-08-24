Marvel Confirms Kit Harington for 'Eternals,' Sets 'Black Panther II' Date

Feige brought out the cast of Eternals, with Angelina Jolie getting a standing ovation. Feige confirmed Gemma Chan was joining the cast as Sersi. Chan appeared in the MCU earlier this year in Captain Marvel as the Kree warrior Minn-Erva.

A closer look at the cast of Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS on stage at the #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/bTSkoXh6xI — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

Feige showed off a brief message from the cast of Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson. The prequel is from director Cate Shortland and opens May 1, 2020.

New footage, which has not been released online, had a vibe of Captain America: Winter Soldier meets Mission: Impossible — but with its lead characters taking plenty of shots of vodka. The footage opened with an extended fight scene between Natasha (Johansson) and Florence Pugh, who is revealed to be Natasha's sister. After the fight — which appears to be to the death — they make up and have a drink.

D23 comes one month after Feige unveiled Marvel's ambitious post-Avengers: Endgame slate at Comic-Con back in July.

After Black Widow, Marvel will pivot to Disney+, with Falcon & Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, serving as its first show on the streaming series. It's set to bow in fall 2020, and is followed by Eternals (Nov. 6, 2020), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Feb. 12, 2021), WandaVision (Disney+, spring 2021), Loki (Disney+, spring 2021), Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021), What If…? (Disney+, summer 2021), Hawkeye (Disney+, fall 2021) and Thor: Love and Thunder (Nov. 5, 2021). Feige announced three new Disney+ shows Friday at D23: Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight.