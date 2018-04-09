'Black Panther' Sets May Blu-Ray Release Date

Black Panther will soon be moving its kingdom from the big screen to Blu-ray.

The film will be available on digital, Movies Anywhere, and 4K UHD May 8, and will hit Blu-ray May 15, Marvel Studios announced Monday. That's hot on the heels of Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters April 27 and features Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett.

Black Panther has broken numerous box office records since opening Feb. 16, including topping Marvel's The Avengers to become the top-grossing superhero movie at the U.S. box office. Over the weekend, Black Panther became the No. 3 movie of all time domestically, passing Titanic with 665.6 million. Black Panther has grossed more than $1.3 billion globally and sits as the No. 10 top-grossing title of all time.

Ryan Coogler directed the film, which stars Boseman as the king of Wakanda and hero known as Black Panther. Marvel has put together a home entertainment trailer for the upcoming release: