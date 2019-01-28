'Black Panther' Returning to AMC Theaters With Free Screenings

The one-week run will be in 250 theaters and comes as the film is competing for a best picture Oscar.

Wakanda is returning to the big screen.

Black Panther will be back in theaters next month following the film's best picture Oscar nomination. The screenings will be free in honor of Black History Month and will be held Feb. 1-7 at 250 AMC Theatres locations around the country.

It is common for best picture nominees to return to theaters for limited runs, and the screenings come ahead of the final round of Oscar voting, which begins Feb. 12 and runs through Feb. 19.

Black Panther, from director Ryan Coogler, is the first comic book movie to be nominated for a best picture Oscar. It earned $1.35 billion worldwide, and on Sunday became the first superhero movie to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

"To see an individual like Ryan Coogler — who had something to say, who had a story, who had a vision, who had questions about his life and his background — to put all of that into a story that resonates the way this film does was incredible," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told The Hollywood Reporter last week after nominations were announced.

In announcing the screenings, Disney also said it would be donating a $1.5 million grant to the United Negro College Fund.

Coogler is signed on to direct a sequel to Black Panther. The first film is led by Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther and also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Sterling K. Brown, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Florence Kasumba.

Information on screenings can be found here.