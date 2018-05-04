Key 'Black Panther' Scene Filmed Near Martin Luther King Jr.'s Resting Place

That is not the only King family connection to the film.

A key scene in Black Panther was shot across the street from the resting place of Martin Luther King Jr.

Director Ryan Coogler revealed on the commentary track for the Marvel film that the apartment scenes in the beginning and end of the film — noted to be Oakland, but actually filmed in Atlanta — is across from the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park.

King's wife, Coretta Scott, is also buried on there.

Some CG was needed to make the site appear similar to the look of the early 1990s neighborhood.

That is not the only King family connection to the film.

"The first day we shot [the apartment] scene, Martin Luther King's daughter came up to us and shook everybody's hand and blessed the project," Coogler said. "It was pretty intense."

Black Panther went on to be a critical and commercial success, hailed a movement, not just a film.

Black Panther will be available on digital May 8 and on disk May 15.